Rock Valley College home to new oak tree savanna

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley College in now home to an oak tree savanna thanks to the University of Illinois Winnebago County Extension and the 4-H Green Communities Tree program.

The group of 25 oak trees, called a savanna, will bring new life to oak-hickory forests currently under threat across the state. The U of I Extension and 4-H club collaborated with the Soil and Water Conservation District to bring this project to life.

“Oak savannas are being overtaken by invasive species, as well as more shade-tolerant trees, such as maples,” says Curt Sinclair, University of Illinois Extension 4-H specialist. “Illinois 4-H is primed to take action to increase the number of oak trees in the state. The natural world is talking to us, and Illinois 4-H is primed to listen, learn, and act.”

Over a dozen 4-H families came out to help plant 25 oak trees at Rock Valley College (U of I Extension)

After a storm caused major damage to the college’s landscape in 2020, RVC experienced a significant loss of trees and wildlife. The college hopes that the new group of tree will invite wildlife to return to campus.

“It’s wonderful to see so many 4-H families giving back to the community,” syas Becky Gocken, Winnebago County 4-H and Youth Development Program Coordinator. “Everyone is working together giving back to the community to help the environment. This is a great opportunity for the kids to watch these tree grow and someday when they are in college here know they were a part of it.”

The local level 4-H Green Communities Tree Program collaborators Dennis Anthony, Becky Gocken, Jessica Peck, Mitch Dally and Jay Solomon. (U of I Extension | U of I Extension)

Throughout the spring of 2022, youth in 31 counties throughout Illinois are planting groupings of 25 oak trees on public properties in their county for a total of 775 newly planted trees across the state.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.