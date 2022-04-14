Remaining below normal with a few rain, mix chances into Easter weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Garbage cans and most unsecured outdoor objects may have gone flying today thanks to very gusty winds all around the Stateline. Luckily, those winds will begin to subside into the evening but it’ll remain a bit breezy into the days ahead. Not to mention that a chill in the air will also continue with more rain chances coming when Easter Sunday arrives.

Peak wind gusts across the Stateline today warranted a High Wind Warning as winds gusting 50-55 miles per hour for peak gusts in most locales. Garbage cans were blown over, a few power outages occurred and tree limbs in spots came down. Luckily the winds will be going down although there will still an added chill to the air thanks to wind gusts Friday and Saturday.

45 to 50 MPH peak wind gusts today (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Westerly winds will gust up to 30 miles per hour on Friday as we’ll have a slight chance to see a few rain showers or snowflakes in the morning. Other than that, Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs near 50 degrees. Then on Saturday, we’ll have a cold northwest wind here gusting up to 30 miles per hour under sun-splashed skies. Highs will struggle to hit 50 degrees on Saturday with highs only in the mid-40s. The added wind will make it feel like it’s in the 30s, so keep a lighter jacket nearby!

Light rain showers with a few snowflakes are possible overnight into early Friday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

While it won't be as breezy on Friday, expect wind gusts 25-30 miles per hour at times Friday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

There will also be a slight chill in the air on Saturday with a cold northwest wind. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Easter Sunday will not be a complete washout but some light rain chances to return to the forecast then. The holiday calls for increasing clouds with highs remaining 10-15 degrees below normal in the upper 40s. By nightfall on Sunday, we’ll start off with some rain but as temperatures at night get near freezing, some snowflakes are likely to mix in into Monday morning.

Below normal temperatures are expected over the weekend before our next chances for rain come late Sunday into Monday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We will have several nights with overnight lows below freezing. Some frost development may be possible on Friday night, Saturday night and then again on Monday night. Because of that, hold off on any outdoor planting right now as our normal last freeze/frost doesn’t usually occur until sometime in early May.

Our last frost doesn't usually occur until early May. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

However, if you are tired of the below-normal temperatures around here, things will possibly turn the corner towards the end of April. The latest 8-15 day outlook is calling for above-normal temperatures to be favored with highs back in the 60s and well into the 70s entirely possible.

Ready for a change of pace? Above normal temperatures are favored to return. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

