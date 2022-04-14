Advertisement

Police: 183 animals found in man’s freezer, some frozen alive

An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead dogs, rabbits, birds and other...
An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead dogs, rabbits, birds and other animals were found in a freezer.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (Gray News) - An Arizona man is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities found numerous dead animals in his freezer.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said a woman reported that Michael Patrick Turland, 43, hadn’t returned snakes she’d lent him for breeding and that several animals, including hers, were located in his freezer.

According to police, the property owner told the woman that a freezer full of dead animals was found in the garage while they were cleaning after Turland and his wife, Brooklyn Beck, had left the state.

Deputies and Animal Control officers entered the property and said they located the freezer, which contained approximately 183 frozen animals of different breeds.

According to the sheriff’s office, dogs, turtles, lizards, birds, snakes and rabbits were among the animals found in the freezer. Several of the animals also appeared to have been frozen alive due to their body positioning.

On April 13, deputies were notified that Turland returned to the residence, where he was then taken into custody.

Police said the 43-year-old eventually admitted to placing some of the animals in the freezer when they were still alive.

Turland was arrested on 94 counts of animal cruelty. He was taken to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman, Ariz.

The sheriff’s office said it is also looking to speak to Turland’s wife regarding the incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Illinois.
This is how Illinoisans spent their child tax credit
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Family seeks charges, officer’s ID in Patrick Lyoya’s death
29-year-old Ryan Lewis of Monroe was arrested around 6 a.m. Thursday. He's being held in the...
63-year-old Monroe woman allegedly stabbed by son
Police launch an investigation Tuesday after man was found dead near the Rock River.
Body found in Rock River near Fordam dam
The family believes it was a targeted attack
One dead in shooting on Rockford’s east side

Latest News

Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
Couple found dead as wildfire destroys New Mexico homes
The DEA has planned the next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for later this month.
DEA plans National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for late April
A Russian warship, The Moskva, is seen off the Crimean coast. The Russian Defense Ministry said...
Russia’s damaged Black Sea flagship sinks in latest setback
A war crimes prosecutor on the ground in Ukraine is proclaiming that the country is "a crime...
GRAPHIC: War crimes prosecutor proclaims 'Ukraine is a crime scene'
Ethan's Thursday Forecast -- 4/14/2022