Pediatric experts weigh benefits of anxiety screening in kids

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After seeing a steep rise in mental health cases, The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends every child, aged 8 or older, should be screened for anxiety.

The task force holds no regulatory authority, but their recommendations carry weight among clinicians. The reason for this recommendation is simple, anxiety in children is increasing.

“I don’t know if we have enough data yet to definitively know why it’s increasing we just know it’s definitely increasing,” said Shanda Wells, a pediatric psychologist at UW Health Kids.

“We already know that suicide is one of the leading causes of death among adolescents. So I think they’re being preemptive in trying to curve and get treatment for those younger kids before they reach that dangerous stage,” she told 23 News.

In fact, studies show kids ages 10 through 19 have a higher risk of suicide. Therapists say it’s hard to detect because children don’t have the necessary coping mechanisms yet. The most effective treatment is something called cognitive behavioral therapy, otherwise known as CBT.

CBT is “sort of based on the idea that how we think and act, both effect how we feel. So if we can to change our negative thoughts and our unhealthy actions, like kids, can then change their bad feelings,” said April Lipnitzky, a licensed therapist at Rockford Family Counseling Services.

But, therapists and doctors agree, the child is safest when the illness is detected early.

“Early detection and educating folks from early on, early on. Our families, our teachers, if we can start younger, boy is this gonna have a wonderful impact moving forward,” Lipnitzky said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 7% of children aged three to 17 have diagnosed anxiety, and doctors say many kids struggling with this may not necessarily be diagnosed.

