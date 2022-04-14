Mother remembers daughter after losing her to overdose

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kimberly Muller was finishing her morning work out, when she got the call that changed her life forever. It was her son, and by the sound of his voice, she knew something was horribly wrong.

“All I remember is him saying to me is, ‘mom Lindsey’s dead’,” said Muller. “I just started saying, my Lindsey? no, no what? My Lindsey..... and he’s was like, ‘mom Lindsey’s dead.’”

Muller’s daughter, Lindsey Rebecca Viramontes, overdosed on heroine and fentanyl that September day, in 2018.

Lindsey was in a car accident with two of her friends a decade ago. She faced serious injuries after but survived the crash. One of her friends did not. Muller thinks it was that incident, that triggered her substance addiction.

“All the painkillers she was on were right after the accident,” said Muller. “She knew how to numb herself from pain, and when life got hard....”

“When your kid dies of an overdose, you blame yourself,” said Muller.

And shes not the only parent to experience this guilt. Tammy Wardermann lost her son 7 years ago to addiction. Now, she leads an organization that draws awareness to end the stigma, and help people like Muller called Hope over Addiction.

“If you have a loved ones suffering from addiction it doesn’t come with a book telling you how to handle it,” said Wardermann.

Muller says Lindsey was a light in her life, and so many others. She was the mother of an 8 month old boy at the time, and cared so much for him. Muller strives everyday to keep her daughter’s light shining, doing exactly what Lindsey and her loved most, art.

Both Muller and Wardermann say for anyone experiencing the loss of their child due to addiction, you are not alone.

Muller also says for anyone interested in raising awareness to the opiate crisis, can attend the “Ride for John” on July 30, 2022. It’s an event in honor of her neighbor’s loved one, who also lost their life to substance abuse. The event is on 2235 S Eastwood Dr. in Woodstock.

