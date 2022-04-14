Advertisement

McNamara makes first bet for charity at new OTB

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new off-track betting facility opened inside Don Carter Bowling Center Thursday, and Mayor Tom McNamara made the first bet in the name of charity.

Hawthorne Race Course has opened an off-track betting parlor in Rockford at Shooter’s Bar in the Don Carter Bowling Center. Club Hawthorne debuts newly remodeled horse betting facility in preparation for largest Kentucky Derby day party in Northern Illinois.

The remodeled Club Hawthorne facility features more TVs, state-of-the-art tote machines with QR-code connections to players’ mobile wagering apps, and new decor and lighting. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara will join Hawthorne to make a ceremonial first bet with any winning proceeds donated to a local charity.

Reservations are open for the Kentucky Derby Saturday, May 7. Players can claim a guaranteed seat for $40 which includes a $25 food/beverage credit and a $5 Churchill Downs/Hawthorne race program. Seats are expected to sell-out.

An outdoor Derby Party (no admission fee) will feature a craft beer and spirits tent, live music, food trucks, drink specials, a Derby hat contest, on-site wagering and dozens of TVs. Thousands of fans are expected. The celebration will begin on Friday, May 6th for the Kentucky Oaks. Details at Derby.HawthorneRaceCourse.com

