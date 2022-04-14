Advertisement

Illinoisans getting back to work, unemployment falls

Unemployment down
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - People are picking up jobs and putting down the unemployment check, according to Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Unemployment fell .1% last month to 4.7% across Illinois. The rate is down 2% from a year ago, measuring individuals who are out of work and seeking employment.

Illinois unemployment is just 1 percent higher than the national rate reported at 3.6% for March.

People are choosing to take jobs in several industries including professional and business, financial activities, and leisure and hospitality and leaving industries like trade, transportation and utilities.

“We are pleased to see another positive sign of Illinois’ continued economic growth,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “IDES and the Pritzker Administration are committed to innovating and building an even stronger workforce system. Workers and businesses across Illinois can leverage the latest resources by visiting Get Hired Illinois or IllinoisJobLink.com today.”

In May 2020, Governor JB Pritzker launched Get Hired Illinois, a one-stop-shop website that connects job seekers with employers through virtual job fairs and the state’s largest job search engine IllinoisJobLink.com with nearly 170,000 job openings to date.

“With the unemployment rate falling and thousands of jobs being added in key industries, such as hospitality and professional services, Illinois continues on a positive economic trajectory,” said DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia. “DCEO remains laser-focused on prioritizing efforts to attract job creators while supporting an equitable economic recovery for all Illinoisans.”

Individuals on payrolls increased by more than 18,000 across the state last month based on preliminary data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Compared to a year ago, nonfarm payroll employment added more than 238,000 jobs across most major industries.

Industry groups seeing an influx of workers include leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, and trade, transportation and utilities. Construction was the only industry that reported a loss of payroll employees.

In March, total nonfarm payrolls were up more than 4% over-the-year in Illinois and up 4.5% in the nation.

