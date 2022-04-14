Advertisement

Freeport man faces aggravated firearm charges

Glover, 25, of Freeport is being held in the Stephenson County jail on bond.
Glover, 25, of Freeport is being held in the Stephenson County jail on bond.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Alonzo Glover, 25, was arrested late Wednesday night after police found a loaded firearm in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Glover was pulled over around 12:30 a.m. at E. Empire Street and South Galena Avenue and after developing probable cause, his vehicle was searched.

He faces multiple charges including possession of a firearm without a FOID card, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle.

Glover is lodged in the Stephenson County jail on a $30,000 bond.

