Freeport man faces aggravated firearm charges

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Alonzo Glover, 25, was arrested late Wednesday night after police found a loaded firearm in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Glover was pulled over around 12:30 a.m. at E. Empire Street and South Galena Avenue and after developing probable cause, his vehicle was searched.

He faces multiple charges including possession of a firearm without a FOID card, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle.

Glover is lodged in the Stephenson County jail on a $30,000 bond.

