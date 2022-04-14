Advertisement

FDA authorizes 1st breath test for COVID-19 infection

FILE – The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday issued an emergency use authorization for...
FILE – The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday issued an emergency use authorization for what it said is the first device that can detect COVID-19 in breath samples.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday issued an emergency use authorization for what it said is the first device that can detect COVID-19 in breath samples.

The InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer is about the size of a piece of carry-on luggage, the FDA said, and can be used in doctor’s offices, hospitals and mobile testing sites. The test, which can provide results in less than three minutes, must be carried out under the supervision of a licensed health care provider.

Dr. Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, called the device “yet another example of the rapid innovation occurring with diagnostic tests for COVID-19.”

The FDA said the device was 91.2% accurate at identifying positive test samples and 99.3% accurate at identifying negative test samples.

“InspectIR expects to be able to produce approximately 100 instruments per week, which can each be used to evaluate approximately 160 samples per day,” the agency said. “At this level of production, testing capacity using the InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer is expected to increase by approximately 64,000 samples per month.”

Daily COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the US and expected to keep climbing (CNN, SENATE TV, BLOOMBERG)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Illinois.
This is how Illinoisans spent their child tax credit
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Family seeks charges, officer’s ID in Patrick Lyoya’s death
29-year-old Ryan Lewis of Monroe was arrested around 6 a.m. Thursday. He's being held in the...
63-year-old Monroe woman allegedly stabbed by son
Police launch an investigation Tuesday after man was found dead near the Rock River.
Body found in Rock River near Fordam dam
The family believes it was a targeted attack
One dead in shooting on Rockford’s east side

Latest News

Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
Couple found dead as wildfire destroys New Mexico homes
The DEA has planned the next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for later this month.
DEA plans National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for late April
A Russian warship, The Moskva, is seen off the Crimean coast. The Russian Defense Ministry said...
Russia’s damaged Black Sea flagship sinks in latest setback
A war crimes prosecutor on the ground in Ukraine is proclaiming that the country is "a crime...
GRAPHIC: War crimes prosecutor proclaims 'Ukraine is a crime scene'
Ethan's Thursday Forecast -- 4/14/2022