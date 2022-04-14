Advertisement

Extreme Wind This Afternoon

Extreme Wind This Afternoon
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wind advisories are in place until 7 PM. Expect winds out of the southwest 15 - 30 MPH and gusts that could reach 45- 55 MPH. Sunny skies with highs close to 50 this afternoon. Down to 32 tonight with a slight chance for a few light snow showers early tomorrow. Highs tomorrow back up close to 50. Middle 40′s for the Easter weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. Look for the Full Pink Moon tonight and through the weekend.

