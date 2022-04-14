Experts stress safety as 60+ mph wind gusts through Northern Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Strong winds blow across the stateline- strong enough to snap power lines, pull down poles and take down large trees.

Roughly eight years ago was the last time ComEd External Affairs Manager George Gaulrapp saw winds of this magnitude. But he says the company’s crews are not overly busy and that’s a credit to updated equipment.

“The calls are not as frequent and the durations aren’t as long as they were before. It just shows what the investment did for the grid to strengthen and increase reliability,” says Gaulrapp.

Gaulrapp says the company did get reports of pole fires. Other complaints included a rough rock river and garbage cans tumbling through neighborhoods. He urges residents who see a downed wire to not touch it because it might still be alive.

“It’s always a good idea to bag or can your trash. That way when you do have the high winds it’s less likely to be blowing trash throughout the neighborhood. The empty cans today though, they are blowing all over so you may have to look down the street or your neighbor’s backyard to find your trash cans,” says Rock River Disposal Route Supervisor Rocco Guglielmette.

But whatever the weather conditions, experts suggest residents make an emergency plan and kit. It should include a charged flashlight, smoke detector and plenty of food and water. Other suggestions include no grilling and no using patio furniture until the winds die down.

“Just take precautions and make sure you’re whether you’re paying attention to the weather and you know alert for possible changes and just make sure your family’s safe” says Rockford Fire Division Chief Matthew Knott.

The high winds caused the landfill used by Rock River Disposal to close at noon rather than the usual 4:30 p.m.

