Developer invests $11 million into Meadows Mall bringing 100 jobs

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Three new store fronts will soon move into Freeport as part of the redevelopment of Meadows Mall.

Area leaders say the renovation will give an economic boost to the Pretzel City.

“We’re just so excited, we can’t wait,” said JK Salon co-owner Michelle Balsiger.

Meadows Mall in Freeport needs a face-lift and it’s going to get it. A developer will shell out $11 million to expand and renovate the building, plus add three new stores.

“Right now they have a 50 percent vacancy within the Meadows Mall, and obviously if you see further the old Kmart has been under demolition currently with the planned Hy-Vee,” said greater Freeport Partnership Executive Director, Mark Williams. “The Meadows Mall developer will completely renovate the property including interior and exterior renovation.”

The project is expected to bring nearly a hundred jobs to the region, plus generate more than $12 million in revenue.

“It’s just new to the market, gives people and the residents in this community new choices whether it’s for clothing, whether it’s for food,” Williams said.

JK Salon opened 32 years ago in Meadows Mall. Owners say they’re thrilled to see new life in the area.

“It’s gonna bring a lot of traffic which we’re looking forward to so it’ll be great for our stylists and just for the mall in general,” Balsiger said.

Balsiger believes the renovation could motivate Rockford residents to come to Freeport.

“I think they’re gonna be so excited, I mean just to have more retail coming everyone’s been talking about that we need it so they’re gonna love it,” Balsiger said.

The property owner of Meadows Mall says the names of the three stores will be announced soon.

