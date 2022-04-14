Advertisement

Carpenter’s Place, local medical staff provide services for homeless

By Quini Amma
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Carpenters Place partnered with local physicians and medical students to provide a special service for the homeless today for Holy Thursday.

Dr. Kelly John and OSF Healthcare Saint Anthony Medical Center podiatry, physicians and students provide foot care for guests at the Carpenters Place during holy week leading up to Easter.

It’s an annual tradition where volunteers wash guest’s feet, trim nails and provide necessary referrals for follow-up foot care needs. Guests will also receive new socks and shoes.

“I remember one time I asked a guest who came back from the podiatrist; I said how did that go and she said ‘oh it was wonderful’ she said ‘they treated me like a real person,’ I said will you are a real person she said ‘but when you are homeless a lot of people don’t treat you like you are’,” says the Executive Director of Carpenters Place, Kay Larrick.

Larrick commented saying it’s a privilege to host the event and have such a loving and caring community.

