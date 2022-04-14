Advertisement

63-year-old Monroe woman allegedly stabbed by son

Green County deputies found the man a few blocks away from her residence.
29-year-old Ryan Lewis of Monroe was arrested around 6 a.m. Thursday. He's being held in the...
29-year-old Ryan Lewis of Monroe was arrested around 6 a.m. Thursday. He's being held in the Green County jail.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT
MONROE, Wis. (WIFR) - 29-year-old Gregory Lewis is in jail Thursday after a stabbing incident at his mother’s home in Monroe.

Police responded around 5:30 a.m. to the home in the 900 block of 24th Street to investigate, where they found the woman suffering life-threatening injuries.

She was rushed to SSM Health-Monroe Hospital by Green County EMS and her condition hasn’t been disclosed at this time.

A second stabbing victim, a 32-year-old brother of Lewis also suffered stabbing injuries, according to police. He has been treated and released from the hospital.

Green County deputies found Lewis a few blocks away in his vehicle and arrested him. He faces battery charges under Wisconsin’s Domestic Violence law.

Monroe police say this was an isolated incident that is still under investigation at this time.

