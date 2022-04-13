Advertisement

UW Health awards $25,000 check to Boys and Girls club of Rockford

By Quini Amma
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For its ongoing commitment to the Rockford community, the Boys and Girls Club of Rockford is getting an uplifting gift.

UW Health donated $25,000 to the organization Wednesday. The money will be used to provide caring mentors, a safe place for students and quality programs designed to empower youth to excel in school and lead to productive lives.

“And during a time where our children struggled with the challenges caused in the pandemic the Rockford boys and girls club was there to meet their behavioral needs and to remain a constant in an otherwise unstable world,” says Dr. James Cole, Surgeon in Chief at UW Health Northern Illinois.

Programs at the Boy and Girls club respond to several needs in the community including educational support, youth behavioral health and afterschool childcare needs.

The club serves approximately 700 students each year across five locations and three school sites.

Each facility is strategically placed in areas with the most need and where many students live within walking distance.

