This is how Illinoisans spent their child tax credit

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - The child tax credit increased from $2,000 per child to as much as $3,600 per child for the 2021 tax return season with help through the American Rescue Plan.

How did having the extra money help families? A team of analysts at LendingTree says through data, they discovered exactly how people in each state spent the additional credit.

In a study by QuoteWizard where Illinoisans could choose more than one category, at least two thirds of participants said they bought food with the extra cash, followed by nearly half of them saying they spent money on clothes and shoes. Around 38% say the extra credit helped pay utilities or housing followed by a little more than a quarter of people using the credit to pay off debt or fund education.

Signed into law as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, the expanded child tax credit increased to give money to American families when they needed it the most- during a rise in unemployment, job uncertainty and the prices of goods and food.

Across the nation, food, clothing and housing costs were the main ways Americans spent the expanded child tax credit in the first four months of 2022, with four out of five saying they used part of the child tax credit for groceries. A substantial number of people also used the money to make vehicle payments, pay for child care services or donate to charity.

How people in each state spent money from the expanded child tax credit varies significantly from state to state. For example, almost 96% of people in Alaska spent money on food, while only 58% of people did in Rhode Island. The study showed a similar variation between states when it came to spending on clothing, education, housing, utilities and debt payments.

To read the full analysis visit the QuoteWizard by LendingTree study here.

