Showers, some storms still likely but severe threat greatly diminished as we turn windy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today is a day where we should be extra thankful for the clouds sticking around and for the cold front passing through rather quickly. Because of those things, our severe risk for Wednesday night has been downgraded but you can still expect showers and a few storms through the early evening. Following the cold front passage, we cool down and turn quite windy.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT ACTIVITY

The Storm Prediction Center has downgraded parts of Stateline to a Level 1 Marginal Risk for our severe weather threat tonight with places Rockford on west taken out of a severe risk entirely.

We continue to get downgraded from a severe risk with a Level 1 Marginal Risk for our eastern counties. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This is thanks to the lack of sunshine really hurting our chances of seeing instability in our atmosphere. Plus there were early storms this morning from here and into Arkansas that took all of the available moisture, too. Nonetheless, still expect showers and a few storms tonight going through about dinnertime. A storm could potentially have some hail and higher winds with it but that will overall be an isolated threat.

Things should quiet down after dinnertime and getting into the overnight hours.

Still expect a few showers, some storms through Wednesday evening perhaps with a few snowflakes on the back end but that will be extremely limited. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After dinner time, the precipitation chances will be ending from west to east. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Any rain activity will end in the evening with it being completely ending towards the overnight hours. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The severe threat still does exist and it gets higher the further south and east you go. Once you get past Interstate 80, that’s where storms are more likely to be severe with damaging winds and large hail. The bigger tornado threat exists in southern Illinois and places south where a Level 4 Moderate Risk for severe weather exists.

TURNING WINDY THURSDAY

The cold front is overhead as of Wednesday afternoon and it will continue marching east through the evening. Our highs in the lower 70s will soon be a thing of the past and we’ll quickly drop a good 20-22 degrees very soon. Not to mention that we’ll briefly have cold northwest winds in here before they shift again to come out of the west-southwest with very high wind gusts for Thursday.

Strong and gusty west-southwesterly winds are expected on Thursday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Hence a Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire Stateline starting at 9 a.m. for areas west of Rockford and at 10 a.m. for places Rockford on south and east. The advisory is scheduled to expire at 7 p.m. with widespread wind gusts of 45-50 miles per hour looking likely.

These winds will be capable of blowing around lightweight outdoor objects very easily and may even take down small tree limbs. It will also create some difficult travel for high-profile vehicles on any north and south-oriented roads.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Thursday throughout the Stateline. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

TURNING COLDER AGAIN

Thursday will come with the gusty wind threat and highs only in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. You can expect the below normal conditions to last through Friday and into the weekend with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s looking likely.

A few sprinkles are possible on Friday before a quiet, sunny and cooler Saturday is on tap. Easter Sunday will not be a complete washout but it’s possible late that the rain in the forecast can mix with some snowflakes that will continue into Monday.

Then getting into next week, it’ll start off chilly with highs in the upper 40s continuing before we slowly get back to around normal temperature-wise by midweek with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies dominating the forecast.

