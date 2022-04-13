RPS seniors pledge to teach in Rockford after graduation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Public School seniors celebrated Tuesday night after being named Rockford University Education Pathway scholars.

The Rockford University Education Pathway program pays for a large chunk of students tuition that are aiming to get a degree in education. After they graduate, they receive priority hiring at RPS schools, in hopes they will come back and teach in the community. Once students in the program start teaching at RPS, the scholarship also allows them to earn their Masters Degree for free from Rockford University.

The scholars say it feels good knowing they’re getting an education so they can use it to teach others in their hometown, without having to worry about paying full tuition.

Ana Camila Contreraz is one of the 26 students receiving a scholarship to Rockford University for education. “At first I was scared to apply cause knowing there was only 20 spots, I was like there is no way I’m going to make it,” said Contreraz.

Shes says she has wanted to teach since she was in 4th grade, after she was inspired by her own teachers.

“I had great teachers, and they really cared about their students,” said Contreraz. “So knowing I have the opportunity to be a teacher one day.... it’s really exciting.”

Contreraz says she wants to give that same care to her future students. She is the first generation in her family to go to college, and after her dad passed away 4 years ago, she can feel that he is beyond proud of her.

“He knew I wanted to be a teacher, so knowing I accomplished it, feels great,” said Contreraz.

Current scholars already attending Rockford University through the program say it’s helping them not only to achieve their dreams, but take those dreams back to help the community they grew up in.

“Being brought up in this community and then kind of just going back into it,” said Scholar and Rockford University Sophomore Dejan Kuljanin. “Then putting back what I know about the community into the classroom, can help create better connections.”

Guildford Graduate Edith Arroyo is another scholar at Rockford University. She says for the kids who feel they don’t have the financial means to go to college, there are so many options our there, like the Pathway program.

“Do whatever you want to do, don’t let anyone that anyone tells you stop you,” said Arroyo.

Rockford Public Schools Recruitment Coordinator Ashley Thomas also says on top of helping kids chase their dreams, this helps with the teacher shortage Rockford and all of the U.S. is facing. She also adds this is their largest cohort to date.

