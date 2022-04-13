Rockford University steps up for Lincoln College students

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local 4-year university is helping students from Lincoln College transition after an announcement that the downstate college is permanently closing.

Lincoln College made the decision public March 30, saying over 157 years in the community, they had survived many difficult and challenging times, but the pandemic was different.

“The Rockford University campus community extends its thoughts and support to Lincoln College students, faculty, and staff as they work through this difficult situation,” said Dr. Eric Fulcomer, President of Rockford University. “We understand this is a challenging time and are committed to helping Lincoln College students and their families as they make decisions about their future educational path.”

Rockford University’s transition team will be on-site in Lincoln, Ill. Thursday, April 14 to help students make their next move. Faculty and staff will be available to counsel transfers from Lincoln College undergraduate, degree-completion, and graduate programs to Rockford. Faculty in conjunction with RU’s registrar have identified curricular paths that will keep Lincoln College students on track for graduation and entrance to the job market or graduate school. Lincoln College students’ have been assured that their costs will not change between schools.

“The primary focus of our transition team is Lincoln College students and the continuation of their academic careers,” said Dr. Michael Quinn, Vice President for Enrollment Management at Rockford University. “We have faculty and staff experts ready to assist students and families.”

