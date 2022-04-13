Rockford Park Distict renames Saturn Park after community advocate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners renamed Saturn Park in Rockford to Keeling Trailhead Park, in recognition of long-time community advocate Jim Keeling Tuesday night.

Keeling first brought his fundraising skills to the Rockford Park District in 1990, when he and Sunil Puri proposed the Perryville Path in a rapidly developing area of the park district. He was instrumental in creating Sportscore Two, and securing the cooperation and support of area and state governments and legislators, the U.S. Soccer Foundation, and sponsors and donors.

He also volunteered as a Rockford Park District Foundation Board member for 15 years, before serving as Foundation Board President from 2010 to 2011, leading efforts to raise more than $40 million during his years of service.

The Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners President, Scott Olson, said the park district wouldn’t be where it is today without Keeling. Generation after generation connects to the past, present and future, thanks to Keeling’s generosity, ideas, years of planning and financial underwriting.

“Jim has worked collaboratively and selflessly to improve the quality of life for all citizens, especially our youth and families. Thanks to Jim’s advocacy and fundraising efforts, thousands of citizens can improve their health and well-being by utilizing the Perryville Path,” said Olson.

Keeling Trailhead Park playground is currently under construction, and a new playground should be complete this spring.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.