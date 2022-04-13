Rockford named ‘surprisingly cool’ in new study

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new study by Marketwatch ranks Rockford 2nd on a list of five surprisingly cool towns where you can buy a home for $150,000 dollars or less.

Pam Desanti is a mortgage loan officer with Midwest Community Bank. She deals with new homebuyers every week and says Rockford offers a lot.

“The downtown enhancements, and more activities to do in all the locations, festivals and music and restaurants,” Desanti said.

It’s not just the variety that places the Forest City on this list, it also boasts a low average home price. Last year, the average home price in the U.S. sat around $346,000, Rockford’s average is $128,000. Rockford Area Realtor’s CEO Conor Brown isn’t surprised we made the list.

“There’s just so much going on in this town and really when you start comparing it to other mid major cities you’ll see that it really just has a lot to offer,” he told 23 News.

Adam and Kalee Barnett moved here from Portland a year ago, they fell in love with the city.

“Every time we came out here there was like, cool art shows, cool beer festivals, stroll on state street, there was just so much to do and I was like, this place is awesome,” Kalee said.

It’s the combination of variety and price that really sold the couple.

“So when we got out here and we could buy a big old house with a lot of character, huge backyard, for like a fraction of that price I was like lets go!”

The study lists Nicholas Conservatory, Anderson Japanese Gardens, The Rockford Art Museum and Burpee Museum of natural history as cool features.

