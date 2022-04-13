Advertisement

Pets saved in “accidental” Rockford house fire

Investigators believe fire started due to equipment left on while the family was out.
Investigators believe fire started due to equipment left on while the family was out.(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Quick work by the Rockford Fire Department led to the rescue of two dogs and three rabbits from a house fire in the 1900 block of Clinton Street. It happened around 8:15 Tuesday night. Crews got there within four minutes of the call to find smoke coming from the second floor of the home. No one was home at the time. Investigators say the fire was accidental in nature related to equipment left on while the family was out. There’s an estimated 35 thousand dollars in damage to the home.

