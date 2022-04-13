Advertisement

NIU teachers protest after administration walk out of bargaining meeting

By Ali Rasper
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Come to the table, that’s the message teachers at Northern Illinois University shouted at school administrators as the unions claim University leaders aren’t bargaining in good faith.

Two teacher unions make their voices heard at NIU. They say school administrators walked out of a recent contract bargaining meeting, denying their legal obligation to bargain with the unions.

“We want them to come back to the table, that’s the sole reason why we’re here today is to let the administration know that we want them to come back,” said Keith Nyquist, NIU President of the non-tenured instructors chapter.

But, NIU administrators say there’s a clear reason they walked out, explaining the teachers union invited non-members to participate, which is against University policy.

A statement from the University says, “NIU is committed to negotiating in good faith with the exclusive representation for each bargaining unit to develop a contract reflective of that unit’s membership and goals.”

But, the teachers union believes the decision should be up to them.

“Our position is that we should be able to choose who represents us at the table and NIU obviously has a different opinion about that,” Nyquist said.

“The faculty are the heart of the University, we provide that education and if the faculty are treated well they will stay, we will be able to recruit and retain better quality faculty and that will make sure that our students get the education that they want,” said Virginia Naples who helped form NIU’s teacher union decades ago.

Administrators at NIU say they strongly desire to resume bargaining sessions with each union and its members so as not to unnecessarily delay negotiations and progress to contracts.

