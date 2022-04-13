Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon/Evening

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy with a few showers this morning. Highs in the upper 60′s with thunderstorm chances this afternoon/evening.

Window of opportunity for severe storms falls 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Winds and hail will be the primary concern with the storms. Windy and colder tomorrow where we could see wind gusts up to 45 mph. Plenty of sunshine on Thursday with highs in the low 50′s. Highs in the 40′s through the weekend with lows in the 30′s and upper 20′s.

