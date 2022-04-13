As egg prices surge, residents buy from local sellers

STATELINE (WIFR) - Eggs can now be added to the grocery list of products with a higher price tag on the shelves due to a strain of the bird flu.

Butch Whittaker and his wife like to eat jumbo eggs, but there aren’t as many on the shelves at national retailers like Walmart as some chickens catch the avian flu.

“It is a very peculiar thin, chickens in general. You buy a bag of chicken breasts that can be so hard to find. And I don’t understand why chickens are everywhere,” says Whittaker.

Whittaker didn’t know where to go until he saw a sign on Safford Rd in Rockford. His friend Larry Wallace owns around 40 chickens. Though his prices are locked in, Wallace says some of his older chickens can’t be sold.

“This time of year we try to clean out the ones that don’t lay but now we can’t sell them because of this virus,” says Wallace.

Financial planner Herb Allen says if you want to buy eggs without a fat wallet, some other expenses will have to wait.

“If your food budget is now being consumed at a higher rate because of the eggs that you buy you’re gonna feel it stretch against some other food product,” says Allen.

Another local egg seller sometimes questions the prices of eggs at the grocery store but realizes why she got into selling them as a hobby.

“I think about all the time that I spent with them to make sure they’re healthy and produce a good quality product and so that helps reassure what I’m charging for my eggs,” says Emily Reif.

Allen says with Easter on Sunday, those who want to tye-dye eggs should only boil the ones they want to use.

