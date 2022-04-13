Advertisement

Edgerton man named after deadly tree accident

An Edgerton man died Tuesday after a tree accident.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - The name of a victim involved in a work place death in Janesville was released Thursday.

Randall K. Reilly, 61, died Tuesday morning after a tree fell on his work truck.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department says preliminary results from the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed he died from injuries during the accident. Additional testing is underway.

Reilly was in the 4900 block of North River Road in Janesville when a tree fell on his Department of Public works dump truck, crushing the top of its cab.

His death remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

