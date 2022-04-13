Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man tosses Molotov cocktails at Florida home, police say

A man was caught on camera throwing Molotov cocktails at a house in Florida, according to police. (Ft Pierce Police Dept)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CNN) - A man was caught on camera throwing Molotov cocktails at a house, according to police.

It happened on Sunday in Fort Pierce, Florida.

In the video, a man is seen running up to the window of a house and throwing something inside. Flames were then seen starting to shoot out of the window.

Police reported the object was a Molotov cocktail.

The man is then seen running out of frame and another Molotov cocktail appears to be tossed over the roof, before rolling and landing at the side of the house.

Family of the homeowner said there were three people inside when all of this happened and fortunately, they are all doing OK.

Police, however, are still searching for the man in the video.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family believes it was a targeted attack
One dead in shooting on Rockford’s east side
A serious accident at Kishwaukee Street and Harrison Avenue in Rockford involves a school bus....
Rockford fatal car crash victim named
Police launch an investigation Tuesday after man was found dead near the Rock River.
Body found in Rock River near Fordam dam
Freddy's ribbon-cutting ceremony
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers cuts ribbon ahead of grand opening
Laptop over a police lights
Rockford man charged with grooming, solicitation of a child

Latest News

A pair of Taopi, Minn., residents look through damage to a residence Wednesday morning, April...
23 injured in Texas storms; more tornadoes forecast in US
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and...
Kentucky lawmakers override governor’s veto of abortion ban
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump’s instructions
A car plunged off a cliff in Southern California at Griffith Park Wednesday morning.
VIDEO: 68-year-old woman rescued after her car plunges off cliff
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Michigan police release video showing officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him