Advertisement

California lawmakers propose 4-day work week

California lawmakers have proposed a plan to implement a four-day work week for companies with...
California lawmakers have proposed a plan to implement a four-day work week for companies with more than 500 employees.(KOVR via CNN Newsource)
By KOVR staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KOVR) - A California proposal to shorten the work week is gaining traction.

The measure would implement a four-day work week, dropping from 40 hours to 32 – and require overtime pay beyond that.

The four-day work week would apply to companies with 500 hundred employees or more.

California state Rep. Evan Low co-authored the bill.

“We’re hearing time and time again about greater worker flexibility. That’s what workers are demanding. And this provides us an opportunity to reimagine the workforce, uplifting the voice of workers while also helping to ensure that we can do the type of things in a more efficient manner, and also taking care of our families and our loved ones.”

Workers would still make the same amount of money, despite working less.

The California Chamber of Commerce has pushed back, saying the proposal would be a “job killer” by making hiring more expensive.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Ryan Lewis of Monroe was arrested around 6 a.m. Thursday. He's being held in the...
63-year-old Monroe woman allegedly stabbed by son
FILE: Illinois.
This is how Illinoisans spent their child tax credit
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Family seeks charges, officer’s ID in Patrick Lyoya’s death
Police launch an investigation Tuesday after man was found dead near the Rock River.
Body found in Rock River near Fordam dam
Painting in honor of her daughter
Mother remembers daughter after losing her to overdose

Latest News

Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of...
Police warn community members of ongoing whipped cream attacks
FILE - White House senior adviser Stephen Miller listens as President Donald Trump speaks...
AP sources: Trump aide Stephen Miller speaks to 1/6 panel
Starbucks opening continues a strong economic success streak in the Hub City.
First Starbucks in Ogle County opens in Rochelle
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019 photo, Ed Buck appears in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los...
LA political donor gets 30 years in prison for overdose deaths
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect ordered held without bail