Belvidere’s Morris signs with RVC bowling

Morris plans to study architecture while at RVC
By Michael Tilka
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - After being a part of Belvidere’s first top-four team finish in the NIC-10 in over a decade, senior Parker Morris will keep bowling in the Stateline after signing to play at Rock Valley College.

Morris said he chose the Golden Eagles after hearing about other players’ experiences.

“It’s close and I know they have a really successful bowling program and I know some people that are on the team and they said it was a really good time so I figured, go for that one,” Morris said.

