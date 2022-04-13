Beloit named applicant for Safe Drinking Water program

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Wednesday the city of Beloit is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP).

Improvement to the city’s public drinking water system through replacement of lead service lines are small enough that they won’t require environmental analysis, but city officials are looking for thoughts from residents to see how the project will impact their environment.

The public is encouraged to submit comments on this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project by April 27 to:

Department of Natural Resources, C/O Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, 2101 S Webster St., P.O. Box 7921, Madison, WI 53707

The loan program stated that the improvement project in Beloit won’t result in significant adverse environmental effects. No further environmental review or analysis is needed to fund the project.

