Advertisement

Beloit named applicant for Safe Drinking Water program

The city looks for resident’s input on how the project will affect their environment.
The city of Beloit could get funding to improve their drinking water this year.
The city of Beloit could get funding to improve their drinking water this year.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Wednesday the city of Beloit is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP).

Improvement to the city’s public drinking water system through replacement of lead service lines are small enough that they won’t require environmental analysis, but city officials are looking for thoughts from residents to see how the project will impact their environment.

The public is encouraged to submit comments on this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project by April 27 to:

Department of Natural Resources, C/O Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, 2101 S Webster St., P.O. Box 7921, Madison, WI 53707

The loan program stated that the improvement project in Beloit won’t result in significant adverse environmental effects. No further environmental review or analysis is needed to fund the project.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family believes it was a targeted attack
One dead in shooting on Rockford’s east side
A serious accident at Kishwaukee Street and Harrison Avenue in Rockford involves a school bus....
Rockford fatal car crash victim named
Police launch an investigation Tuesday after man was found dead near the Rock River.
Body found in Rock River near Fordam dam
Freddy's ribbon-cutting ceremony
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers cuts ribbon ahead of grand opening
Laptop over a police lights
Rockford man charged with grooming, solicitation of a child

Latest News

Windy Thursday ahead
Ethan's Wednesday Forecast -- 4/13/2022
Gov. JB Pritzker and Democratic leaders spoke at Chicago's Gately Park Indoor Track on April...
IL Democratic leaders highlight youth investment in FY23 budget
Other cities included on the list are Little Rock, Topeka, Syracuse and Wichita Falls
Rockford named ‘surprisingly cool’ in new study
Rockford named ‘surprisingly cool’ in new study
5pm NIU teacher protest
5pm NIU teacher protest