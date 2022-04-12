Rockford locals ‘knock out’ dinner plans to raise awareness for Parkinson’s

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With April being National Parkinson’s Month, a local Rockford restaurant teams up with a boxing to raise awareness and support for the disease.

From 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday, both dine-in and to-go orders will count towards the fundraiser at Lucha Cantia, located in the Edgebrook shopping center at 1641 N. Alpine Road.

Nearly 1 million people in the U.S. are living with Parkinson’s, and according to the UIC School of Medicine in Rockford, boxing can be therapeutic for people suffering for the disease.

That’s why Lucha Cantina is donating 10% of Tuesday’s sales to Knockout Parkinson’s, a local non-profit that encourages the non-contact fitness as therapy.

“It’s a great organization that takes guys and women that have Parkinson’s and helps them stay mobile stay flexible doing boxing, eye contact boxing and things like that,” says Lucha Cantina says owner Joshua Binning. “I know some of the guys that go and have an amazing time its a non-profit organization and they just need some fun so they came to us and said hey can you partner with us.”

There is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, but there is support from organizations like Knockout Parkinson’s who care about their community.

If you can’t make it into the restaurant for the day, donations can be made on the Luca Cantina website at www.lucharockford.com

