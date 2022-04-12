Advertisement

Rock County public works employee dead after tree accident

Fatal accident involving a tree.
Fatal accident involving a tree.(Allison Baker)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A 61-year-old Rock County public works employee is dead after a tree fell on his work truck late Tuesday morning.

Just after 11 a.m. Rock County deputies and the Janesville Fire Department dispatched to the 4900 block of N. River Road in Janesville to investigate the crash.

First responders found the man dead inside the cab after a large tree fall across the road, crushing the top of the truck.

Investigators say the tree fell due to environmental factors.

Officials say the 61-year-old Department of Public Works employee from Edgerton died to injuries from the incident.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team documented the crash for the investigation. There is no criminal investigation at this time.

More information including the identity of the driver is expected to be released by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office at a later date.

