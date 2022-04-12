Advertisement

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers cuts ribbon ahead of grand opening

Franchise owner, Eric Cole, said Machesney Park is the company’s first location in the Rockford area.
Freddy's ribbon-cutting ceremony
Freddy's ribbon-cutting ceremony
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Area residents will soon get to enjoy hot, juicy steak burgers with a side of creamy frozen custard, as Machesney Park welcomes Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning.

“We want to bring more than just another restaurant in the community by making an effort to become familiar with our guests and their stories. We take pride in being a good neighbor to the residents and businesses in the areas we serve by providing fantastic food and custard with genuine hospitality,” said Cole.

Village Mayor, Steve Johnson, along with trustees, aldermen, village senior staff members helped welcome the new business, which opens to customers Tuesday, April 12 at 10:30 a.m.

We look forward to becoming a part of the community and greatly appreciate the warm welcome,” Cole said.

