FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe thunderstorms an increasing possibility Wednesday
Most humid environment of 2022 to provide fertile breeding ground for storms
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We had to wait ten days to get our first 60° temperature of April, but have now managed reach that benchmark twice in a row!
The good news is that we’ve got two more days of warmth ahead of us. The bad news is that it’s increasingly likely that the warmth will be tempered by increasingly likely chances for occasional showers and thunderstorms.
Clearing’s underway early Monday evening, and a quiet night is ahead of us. All signs point to Tuesday being a dry one during the daytime hours, though skies will cloud over in the afternoon following a sunny start.
With a warm front lifting northward through the area early Tuesday evening, there might be just enough lift to support a few showers here or there. While the Beloit Sky Carp’s home opener may see a few showers, the expectation is that the game should get in, as better coverage showers aren’t due in until later in the evening. Thunder shouldn’t be a problem in the evening hours, as atmospheric energy levels are to be rather paltry. Thunder may be more in play toward midnight or even after. As for the severe weather threat Tuesday/Tuesday night, the Storm Prediction Center places our risk as a Level 1, Marginal Risk.
Wednesday’s the day we continue to watch with great attention. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible on a scattered basis early in the day. These would not appear to possess the capability of severe weather, as clouds will keep energy levels extremely low in the first half of the day.
The key will be how much, if any sunshine we receive in the afternoon hours. A few hours of sunshine will allow our atmosphere to become very warm, quite humid, and thus, unstable. As a powerful cold front barrels through the area late in the afternoon or early in the evening, thunderstorms are likely to quickly blossom. Should they be able to tap into more energy provided by the sun, it could be particularly worrisome, as the severe weather threat would rise considerable. As it stands now, the Stateline finds itself in a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening, with a Level 3, Enhanced Risk found south of I-80. Should it become apparent that we’d see more sunshine in the afternoon, it’s entirely possible that our area could be upgraded.
All modes of severe weather would be in play, with gusty winds the main threat, followed by tornadoes, large hail, and extremely heavy rain. The main window for severe weather appears to fall between 4:00 and 8:00pm Wednesday.
Temperatures will crash into the 30s overnight Wednesday, and daytime temperatures Thursday won’t get out of the 40s. What’s more, wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour are a very good bet to occur.
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.