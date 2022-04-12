FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe thunderstorms an increasing possibility Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We had to wait ten days to get our first 60° temperature of April, but have now managed reach that benchmark twice in a row!

The good news is that we’ve got two more days of warmth ahead of us. The bad news is that it’s increasingly likely that the warmth will be tempered by increasingly likely chances for occasional showers and thunderstorms.

Clearing’s underway early Monday evening, and a quiet night is ahead of us. All signs point to Tuesday being a dry one during the daytime hours, though skies will cloud over in the afternoon following a sunny start.

Clear skies are to take us through the overnight hours tonight, and we'll wake up to sunshine Tuesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds will begin to overspread the area around or shortly after midday Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With a warm front lifting northward through the area early Tuesday evening, there might be just enough lift to support a few showers here or there. While the Beloit Sky Carp’s home opener may see a few showers, the expectation is that the game should get in, as better coverage showers aren’t due in until later in the evening. Thunder shouldn’t be a problem in the evening hours, as atmospheric energy levels are to be rather paltry. Thunder may be more in play toward midnight or even after. As for the severe weather threat Tuesday/Tuesday night, the Storm Prediction Center places our risk as a Level 1, Marginal Risk.

A warm front may touch off a few showers early Tuesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storm energy Tuesday evening will be minimal, keeping the risk for thunderstorms on the lower side. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There'll be just enough energy present in an increasingly warm, humid atmosphere Tuesday evening that a few thunderstorms are possible. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday’s the day we continue to watch with great attention. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible on a scattered basis early in the day. These would not appear to possess the capability of severe weather, as clouds will keep energy levels extremely low in the first half of the day.

Clouds will be around early Wednesday, perhaps accompanied by a few dying showers and t-storms. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Widely scattered showers may be around early Wednesday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Abundant cloudiness early Wednesday should keep the amount of storm energy to a minimum for at least the first half of the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The key will be how much, if any sunshine we receive in the afternoon hours. A few hours of sunshine will allow our atmosphere to become very warm, quite humid, and thus, unstable. As a powerful cold front barrels through the area late in the afternoon or early in the evening, thunderstorms are likely to quickly blossom. Should they be able to tap into more energy provided by the sun, it could be particularly worrisome, as the severe weather threat would rise considerable. As it stands now, the Stateline finds itself in a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening, with a Level 3, Enhanced Risk found south of I-80. Should it become apparent that we’d see more sunshine in the afternoon, it’s entirely possible that our area could be upgraded.

All modes of severe weather would be in play, with gusty winds the main threat, followed by tornadoes, large hail, and extremely heavy rain. The main window for severe weather appears to fall between 4:00 and 8:00pm Wednesday.

A few hours of sunshine in the afternoon Wednesday would send energy levels climbing considerably. That's why we believe there's at least some severe risk here. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Should strong storms enter the Stateline, they'd be most likely to occur between 4:00 and 8:00pm. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The entire area's under a Level 2, Slight Risk Wednesday, with an Enhanced, Level 3 Risk just to our south. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures will crash into the 30s overnight Wednesday, and daytime temperatures Thursday won’t get out of the 40s. What’s more, wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour are a very good bet to occur.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.