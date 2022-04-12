FIRST ALERT: Severe threat lower but too early to sound all clear Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Now that a warm front has passed through the Stateline, it’s time to talk about warming temperatures through Wednesday along with our severe threat. Umbrellas may be needed as soon as Tuesday night but luckily our severe threat is very low for the night and continues to get lower for the day on Wednesday.

Temperatures are rising and we’re turning breezy. Not to mention we are turning more humid, too. Expect south to southeast winds tonight that may gust to 35-40 miles per hour with the cloud cover to remain for the most part Tuesday. The warm front continues to lift northeastward and because of that, a few showers or sprinkles may ensue. We may have to dodge a few occasional raindrops if you’re heading out to tonight’s Beloit Sky Carp game for opening day. The rain chances appear to rise as we get closer to 7-8 p.m. Tuesday.

A few showers are possible Tuesday night but overall the severe threat is low. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Then we’ll have a somewhat substantial break in the action while we monitor what goes in over Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas. It’s these areas that are under a Level 3 Enhanced Risk or Level 4 Moderate Risk for severe storms. While storms do look to fire out that way, the expectation though is as those storms march east, they’ll encounter a more stable air mass here with those storms weakening. Due to this, our area for the most part is under a Level One Marginal Risk for severe weather tonight.

An extremely low severe risk for the Stateline but a few showers can't be ruled out this evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Moving on to tomorrow... The question will be if we break into sunshine and see the atmosphere recover enough that we could have another line of thunderstorms? For what it appears right now, the answer to that is no although there will be some CAPE/storm energy late in the morning or early afternoon Wednesday. For what it seems, the cold front will likely move through quicker and that does bring our severe chances down just a little bit. Meantime, it will be areas east and south that will have a significantly higher chance of severe weather.

The peak storm energy available for Wednesday looks to be south and east of a majority of our viewing area. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The peak storm energy available for Wednesday looks to be south and east of a majority of our viewing area. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday morning can have a few showers possible in the morning but we'll be watching for a potential storm threat in the afternoon, (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few showers possible Wednesday morning but we will be watching to see if we break into any sunshine before the afternoon storm threat. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We aren't out of the woods yet. Current thinking is the higher severe risk will be for areas south and east of our viewing area for Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Ahead of the frontal passage Wednesday morning, a few showers or storms may form but most of this looks to ignite just to the east of Rockford so it’s possible we will dodge a bullet. Later in the afternoon and early evening, it’s the areas Chicago and places southwest to St. Louis that appears to have better chances of more organized thunderstorms and the SPS severe weather risk echoes that.

The threat for severe thunderstorms continues across the area Wednesday afternoon and evening, but uncertainty remains with the northward extent of this threat into northern IL. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tomorrow night and early Thursday calls for much warmer air to race in behind that front with rain perhaps changing over to some light snow showers in spots. Further clearing will take place tomorrow night with sun in the forecast for Thursday but it will come with a very chilly breeze with wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour likely.

Expect clearing skies for a cooler and windier Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.