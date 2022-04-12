Advertisement

ComEd puts extra crews on standby for severe weather

Power Lines
Power Lines(pixelbay)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - With severe weather forecasted across northern Illinois Wednesday morning, ComEd is taking extra precautions,

The energy company opened their Emergency Operations Center and has additional crews in place in response to potential power outages.

Forecasts project heavy rain, lightning and wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour in some areas.

“We are positioning our people and equipment to respond and quickly and safely restore power to any customers who experience outages from this storm,” said Terence Donnelly, president and COO of ComEd. “In addition, the investments that we have made to harden the power grid and improve resilience will help protect our customers from the impact.”

An interactive outage map is available on the company’s website at ComEd.com/map with information on the location and size of outages and estimated power restoration times.

When responding to power outages caused by storms, ComEd works to restore critical facilities such as police and fire stations, nursing homes and hospitals first, then work to restore power to the greatest number of customers.

Some public safety tips during severe weather include:

  • Report a downed power line immediately at 1-800-EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661). Spanish-speaking customers can call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).
  • Never approach a downed power line. Always assume a power line is extremely dangerous and energized.
  • In the event of an outage, do not approach ComEd crews in the field to ask about restoration times. Crews may be working on live electrical equipment, and the the work zone may be hazardous.

Customers can text OUT to 26633 (COMED) to report an outage and receive restoration information and can follow the company on Twitter @ComEd or on Facebook at Facebook.com/ComEd.

