The Comeback Kids: Jaymeson Wilcox

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - An Oregon High School grad gets his big break in professional baseball after nearly a decade in serving his country. That is our next Comeback Kid, Jaymeson Wilcox.

Wilcox spent eight years in the military and at that time, he knew it was time to come home. He initially had no idea that he would be pursuing a career in baseball, his lifetime passion could, or would actually happen. Now working as the Head Groundskeeper for the Beloit Sky Carp, he is usually the first person to unlock the gates at ABC Supply Stadium each day.

“I grew up playing baseball my whole life. Baseball is my first true love. I played my first year of college baseball after high school and I fell in love with the game,” he says.

Being the Head Groundskeeper is no easy task as he holds a lot of responsibility for his position. During the Sky Carp season, he easily can work 15 to 18 hours a day. He adds, “It gets stressful at times but it’s good stress for me. I like a little stress like in the military. Being in the military, you learn how to deal with stress and how to adjust to situations that come about at times. No day is the same.”

Jaymeson spent eight years in the service from 2003 to 2011. He did two tours in Iraq and one in Korea. During his time in the service, he was awarded the CIB (Combat Infantryman Badge) and the Purple Heart. After his time serving, he came back to the United States to first work in the Missouri Department of Corrections as a Correctional Officer and a Rec. Officer. He did that for two years before moving back home to Illinois.

Jaymeson Wilcox served for eight years in the U.S. Military. (Jaymeson Wilcox)

Once back at home, he went to Kishwaukee College and earned a degree in Sports Turf Management. He held multiple jobs starting with the Village of Davis Junction where he was a part of the parks department. Then in 2016, he moved to Milwaukee for an internship with the Brewers. Following that is when his comeback story to the Stateline starts. In 2017, he became the Head Groundskeeper for the then Beloit Snappers but only stayed there for a year.

He then went to work for Midwest Athletic Fields, the Belvidere School District and later became the Assistant Superintendent for Crystal Tree Golf and Country Club. It was in 2021 that the Sky Carp reeled him back in and back home. He says, “I’m not a suburb person, I’m not a big town person, I’m more of a small town where kinda everyone knows everyone. You know the sense of community is here and it’s an awesome feeling being able to know the community has your back.”

Wilcox says a major benefit of working for the Sky Carp is the people he sees every day during the summers. He says, “My job is kinda unique because I get to be close with the players. I get to know them really well and they get to know me. We’ll joke around, we’ll talk. Just being able to have that bond with them.”

That is just fine with him. He adds, “This is what I love to do, I wouldn’t change my life for anything.”

When he’s away from the Ballpark, he enjoys spending time with his family, hitting the golf course and going to any sporting event he can. If you ever see him at ABC Supply Stadium, he says not to hesitate and say hello!

