Breezy and Warm this Tuesday

Strong Storms Possible Wednesday Evening
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Becoming mostly cloudy this afternoon with southeast winds 15 - 25 MPH. Highs will reach the upper 60′s around 70 degrees. Slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm tonight with lows of 62 degrees. 70 tomorrow with the potential for strong/severe thunderstorms by afternoon/evening. Windy and brisk on Thursday with highs in the upper 40′s. Cold for Easter weekend with snow possibly mixing with rain at times.

