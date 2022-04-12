Body found in Rock River near Fordam dam

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police say they found an adult male body in the water Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the body was found in the 600 block of Race Street on the rocks near Fordam Dam.

The Rockford Fire Department arrived on scene around 8 a.m. to assist with the rescue.

Rockford police tweeted about the incident around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Death investigation near the Fordham Dam. Adult male found in the water, on the rocks. Further details will follow when available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 12, 2022

No more information has been released.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.