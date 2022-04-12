Advertisement

Body found in Rock River near Fordam dam

Police say to avoid the area while they investigate the death.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police say they found an adult male body in the water Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the body was found in the 600 block of Race Street on the rocks near Fordam Dam.

The Rockford Fire Department arrived on scene around 8 a.m. to assist with the rescue.

Rockford police tweeted about the incident around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

No more information has been released.

