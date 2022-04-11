Rockford fatal car crash victim named

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Eric Larson, 30, of Rockford has been identified as the man killed in Friday’s crash at Kishwaukee Street and Harrison Avenue.

Larson’s vehicle was hit from behind during the crash and pronounced dead on the scene. The incident also involved a school bus although no children were harmed during the crash.

The Winnebago County Coroner confirmed that Larson died from injuries related to the crash.

