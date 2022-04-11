Advertisement

Rockford fatal car crash victim named

A crash involving a school bus Friday left a 30-year-old man dead at the scene.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Eric Larson, 30, of Rockford has been identified as the man killed in Friday’s crash at Kishwaukee Street and Harrison Avenue.

Larson’s vehicle was hit from behind during the crash and pronounced dead on the scene. The incident also involved a school bus although no children were harmed during the crash.

The Winnebago County Coroner confirmed that Larson died from injuries related to the crash.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family believes it was a targeted attack
One dead in shooting on Rockford’s east side
Freddy's ribbon-cutting ceremony
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers cuts ribbon ahead of grand opening
Police launch an investigation Tuesday after man was found dead near the Rock River.
Body found in Rock River near Fordam dam
Laptop over a police lights
Rockford man charged with grooming, solicitation of a child

Latest News

Rockford University steps up for Lincoln College students
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Scholars are photographed at Tuesday night's celebration
RPS seniors pledge to teach in Rockford after graduation
RPS Seniors receive scholarship to teach the Forest City
RPS Seniors receive scholarship to teach the Forest City
As egg prices surge, residents buy from local sellers
As egg prices surge, residents buy from local sellers