Two dogs die, more than $140k damages in Rock County fire

CLINTON, Wis. (WIFR) - The little town of Bradford saw a lot of action Monday morning.

A fully involved residential fire broke out just after 6:30 a.m in the 12000 block of E. Minkey Road.

One resident got out just in time but was too late to save their dogs who were lost to the fire.

Rock County Sheriff’s deputies along with fire personnel from southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois assisted on scene.

They say damages will exceed $140,000.

Reports say there is no preliminary evidence of foul play and deputies will continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.