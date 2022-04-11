Advertisement

Rockford bridges, buildings go orange for awareness

National Work Zone Awareness week reminds drivers to slow down and save lives.
A road construction sign.
A road construction sign.(Courtesy of MGN/Tony Magpantay)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - April 11-15 is National Work Zone Awareness Week, with partnerships between state departments of transportation (DOT), national road safety organizations, government agencies, private companies and individuals.

The campaign shares the urgency for caution when driving through work zones to lower the number of fatalities and injuries.

Illinois averages 6,100 crashes in work zones each year, resulting in 1,600 injuries and 28 deaths. More than 9 out of 10 deaths are someone other than a worker, including drivers, passengers, pedestrians and bicyclists.

Bridges and buildings throughout the state are once again turning orange this week to honor those who have died in work zones as another road construction season is underway in Illinois and across the country.

“The color orange has come to symbolize that we all can play a role in making work zones safer and driving down the number of fatalities to zero,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “The effort to ‘Go Orange’ each year is gaining momentum. We deeply appreciate the contributions of our partners to help save lives.”

Of the 141 work zone fatalities in Illinois from 2017-2021, five were worker fatalities. The rest were road users.

Local landmarks turning their lights orange at night for work zone awareness include Rockford’s Morgan Street Bridge, City Hall and Embassy Suites Rockford Riverfront.

