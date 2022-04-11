Loves Park antique mall hosts ‘Easter Egg-stravaganza’

Loves Park, Ill. (WIFR) - Easter may be a week away but the hunting already started in Loves Park. And where better to find some treats, than Hidden Treasures Mall in the 6300 block of North Second Street. This is more of an adult Easter egg hunt, where customers could hunt for antique bargains from the 200+ vendors, and also hidden eggs. Inside those eggs, you could find candy or one of ten Schnucks’ gift cards, good for a ham dinner.

“We like to have events in order to bring people in, experience new things, find stuff they may have forgotten and remember for their childhood,” said Hidden Treasures Mall vendor Henry Phillips. “And it also is just a fun time for people to come out and enjoy the holiday with each other”

