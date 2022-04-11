Rockford gas prices easier on the wallet this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Drivers take notice as the price of gas tapers off from the highs seen last month. Meanwhile, marketers are keeping a close eye on global demand.

The national average price of gas Monday is $4.11 per gallon while the average price in Rockford floats around $4.22 per gallon.

The global oil market has seen lower prices since the U.S. and its allies agreed to significant releases of oil reserves. Additionally, market watchers will be keeping a close eye on China’s COVID lockdown of Shanghai and the impact it may have on crude oil demand.

“The average price for a gallon of gas has fallen below $4 in much of the country,” says Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA -The Auto Club Group. “And these lower prices may be a boon to drivers hitting the road more as warmer weather returns.”

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the demand for gas has slightly increased even though stock prices have lowered. Although supply and demand factors would have typically supported elevated pump prices, the fluctuating oil price continues to be the main factor influencing pump prices. Pump prices will likely face downward pressure if oil prices remain below $100 per barrel.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.