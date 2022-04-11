Advertisement

Hazardous waste disposal center closed for Easter

The city of Rockford wants to remind residents of the closure.
City of Rockford
City of Rockford(Conor Hollingsworth)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s household hazardous waste collection facility will be closed on Sunday, April 17, in observation of the Easter holiday.

City officials say the facility will be open on Saturday, April 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The city’s sanitation website has a list of household chemicals and waste items eligible for the free drop-off program offered in partnership with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

Residents (not businesses) can bring household hazardous waste to the facility at 3333 Kishwaukee Street on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., excluding the holidays of New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Independence Day and Christmas.

Common hazardous wastes include: aerosols, corrosives, oxidizers, solvents, oil-based paints, waste oil, pesticides, fertilizers, batteries (no alkaline), and fluorescent lamps. 

Up to 4 passenger tires (without the metal rim) per vehicle are also accepted at the site for Rockford residents.  Large truck, semi, agricultural, and other commercial tires are prohibited.

This facility does not accept radioactive waste, compressed gas, explosives, large drums, and other bulk packaged materials. 

