Advertisement

Britney Spears confuses some with Instagram pregnancy news

Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears, less than five months after her conservatorship ended, confused some fans Monday when she posted on Instagram that she’s pregnant, and apparently married.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back,” the pop star wrote in part Monday, accompanied by a photo of flowers and a cup of coffee. “I thought “Geez ... what happened to my stomach???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly!!!” So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby. ...”

Spears — with liberal use of various emojis — didn’t name Asghari as the “husband” and added: “I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have.”

While some, including Paris Hilton, congratulated Spears, others weren’t completely sure.

Monday evening, Asghari added an Instagram post of his own accompanied by a painting of a lion family with three members.

“Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do,” he wrote.

Spears spoke of suffering from perinatal depression in the past, calling it “absolutely horrible” and saying she’s heartened that the condition is spoken of more freely among women now than at the time of her previous go arounds with her sons, ages 15 and 16. She shares the teens with ex Kevin Federline.

She said “some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret … This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love!!!”

The 40-year-old Spears has said she longed for a baby with the 28-year-old Asghari, a personal trainer, but she has said the nearly 14-year-long conservatorship forced her to remain on birth control.

The two met on the set of her “Slumber Party” video in 2016.

Multiple email requests for confirmation from Spears’ representative were not immediately returned Monday.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family believes it was a targeted attack
One dead in shooting on Rockford’s east side
A serious accident at Kishwaukee Street and Harrison Avenue in Rockford involves a school bus....
Rockford fatal car crash victim named
Freddy's ribbon-cutting ceremony
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers cuts ribbon ahead of grand opening
Police launch an investigation Tuesday after man was found dead near the Rock River.
Body found in Rock River near Fordam dam
Laptop over a police lights
Rockford man charged with grooming, solicitation of a child

Latest News

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
Man arrested in Brooklyn subway attack charged with terror
Police in Florida say Isaac Yunes has been arrested after depictions of child sexual abuse were...
Former YMCA camp counselor arrested on child porn charges
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Biden: Russia war a ‘genocide,’ trying to ‘wipe out’ Ukraine
People who board planes and trains are currently required to wear masks. The Centers for...
CDC extends travel mask requirement as COVID rises
President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Biden approves $800M in artillery, helicopters for Ukraine