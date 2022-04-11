Blood donations down after COVID mandates

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Anyone feeling healthy and well is always encouraged to donate blood.

The Rock River Valley Blood Center says they haven’t received enough donations to be where they should be by this month.

The center says it missed it’s goal in March by 300 units and is 100 units below where they should be at this point for April.

Some key contributing factors to the shortage include staffing challenges leading to shorten at hours at donation sites, the very high level of trauma requiring blood donations in the area, especially high blood usage from local hospitals and people not choosing to donate blood like they were during the pandemic.

Now and in the coming weeks donors can make an appointment to give blood by calling 815-965-8751, going through the myRRVBC app, or online at rrvbc.org.

The center says it is extremely low on O negative and B negative blood type donations but still need all types.

As an extra incentive for donors, RRVBC is doing weekly drawings for $25 gas cards through April.

