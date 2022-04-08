Wintry mix to remain a possibility through Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thursday may have been Opening Day of the 2022 baseball season, but it felt more like football season.

A pesky, slow-moving upper level low pressure system is to blame for what turned out to be a rather miserably Thursday, a day filled with clouds, a stiff westerly breeze, unseasonably cold temperatures, and several rain showers to boot.

It’s that system that’s set to deliver a similarly dismal Friday across a large chunk of the Midwest, including the Stateline. We’re not staring at an all-day washout, but a hit or miss rain or snow shower isn’t to be ruled out at any point during the day. Temperatures Friday may end up being even colder than Thursday, likely only topping out in the lower to middle 40s, nearly 15 degrees colder than the normal high of 57° for April 8.

Clouds dominate Thursday evening, though most of us are to be rather quiet. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Flurries, snow showers, or sprinkles are all possible Friday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Widely scattered rain or snow showers are again possible during the daytime hours Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few flurries remain possible later in the day Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Assuming precipitation is to occur Friday, and it’s safe assumption to make, it’d run our streak of consecutive days with precipitation to ten. The active streak has allowed us to build a rather healthy surplus in the rainfall department, not just for the month of April, but also for Meteorological Spring, the period that began March 1. Still, we find ourselves to be about a half inch below normal for 2022.

Thursday was the ninth straight day with rain or snow having fallen in the Stateline. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We're above normal in the rainfall department for the month of April and also since March 1. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

If there’s a silver lining to be found, it’s that the active pattern featured here for the past few weeks has allowed there to be some relief in the drought situation locally. There’s still a long way to go, but the percentage of the State of Illinois considered to be in a state of drought has shrunken a bit.

There's still a lot of work to do, but there've been at least some modest improvements in our drought situation thanks to recent rains. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The weekend’s to turn quieter, though the reprieve will be a brief one. Another active period’s ahead of us next week, with shower and thunderstorm chances featured next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. We’ll need to keep a close eye on Wednesday, as there remains some concern about the potential for a few more active thunderstorms.

Clouds will linger into the opening hours of Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine's more likely to mix in later in the day Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Healthy rains are in the forecast over the coming week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.