Sky Carp’s Sean Reynolds ready to embrace closing role in 2022

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - After spending his first four seasons in professional baseball as a fielder, Sean Reynolds is starting to make a name for himself on the mound.

In 2021, Reynolds made the move to the pitcher’s mound with Miami’s Single-A affiliate and is now set to be the Sky Carp’s closer in Advanced Single-A, and is looking forward to the new direction his career is moving toward.

“It’s kind of a renewed sense of confidence one and two just love for the game just because I feel like you get lost or everybody gets lost in their own process a little bit and I think for me making the transition last year to pitching kind of reignited the energy,” Reynolds said.

“The team plays those first eight innings and gets us that lead and they work their tails off to put us in a position to win that game, for me that’s what I thrive on is coming in, sealing that win, and just getting the vibes going in the clubhouse is what we do it for,” Reynolds added.

