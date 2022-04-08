Advertisement

Man found unresponsive while in custody at Winnebago County jail

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force is conducting an investigation after a man was found in his jail cell Wednesday afternoon.

Based on the results of a preliminary and ongoing investigation, around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, David Reimann was found unresponsive in his cell. Jail staff gave medical attention to Reimann when he was found. He was then transported to Swedish American Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Reimann was housed in the medical wing. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney says video surveillance of Reimann showed he had a seizure before he was found in his cell.

Sheriff Gary Caruana requested the task force handle the investigation of Reimann’s death.

